Video: ‘Ebuka and BBNaija organizers will someday explain to us why they fixed the show during election time to distract us’ – Austin Faani
A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here
Actress Chacha Eke’s husband Austin Faani has called out TV host Ebuka and the organisers of BBTitans
Faani queried why the show which commenced on January 15 couldn’t be delayed till when the general elections were over
Chacha Eke’s hubby like many Nigerians consider the show a distraction as he went on to encourage voters on their civic duties
Filmmaker Austin Faani has expressed his disappointment at the commencement of Big Brother Titans TV Reality Show just as Nigeria is at the peak of conducting the long awaited general elections.
According to the father of four, Ebuka and the organisers of the show need to someday explain to Nigerians why such irrational decision.
Taking to his verified Instagram page, “Someday, not soon maybe, Ebuka and BBN will explain to Nigerians why they couldn’t wait for just a month as to not distract the Nigerian masses especially the southern Nigeria that engages more in their awesome show from the coming election.
Just someday, there will be this dialogue, and I hope their reasons make sense and adds positive impact to what everyone in Nigeria is after at the moment. Get your PVC guys. I hear people say, vote wisely, vote with your conscience and all sorts. If you can’t use any of the above traits to vote, simply vote for Peter Obi and Datti Yusuf.
Thumb print where you see a family picture.”