Video: ‘Ebuka and BBNaija organizers will someday explain to us why they fixed the show during election time to distract us’ – Austin Faani

Actress Chacha Eke’s husband Austin Faani has called out TV host Ebuka and the organisers of BBTitans

Faani queried why the show which commenced on January 15 couldn’t be delayed till when the general elections were over

Chacha Eke’s hubby like many Nigerians consider the show a distraction as he went on to encourage voters on their civic duties

Filmmaker Austin Faani has expressed his disappointment at the commencement of Big Brother Titans TV Reality Show just as Nigeria is at the peak of conducting the long awaited general elections.

According to the father of four, Ebuka and the organisers of the show need to someday explain to Nigerians why such irrational decision.