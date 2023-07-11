ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “E no balance”-Netizens react as Bobrisky shows off new shape days after surgery

Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known online as Bobrisky, is a well-known transgender in Nigeria who recently stirred up controversy by displaying her newly acquired backside.

After calling for prayers as he underwent surgery for yet another BBL to accentuate his hips and bum, Bobrisky, the self-described “Mummy of Lagos,” has become one of the topics of discussion online.

A few days ago, Bobrisky announced that his BBL surgery had been successful and, consequently, exposed it to the public, noting that he had received several bruises.

He wrote; ” Got myself a new bum, 😍 I pray all my bruises clear ASAP”

To show that he is still in pain from the BBL surgery, Bobrisky shared a new video of himself at the clinic being tied in a wrapper and limping while working.

Check out the video below to see how the internet reacts to crossdresser Bobrisky showing off her newly developed backside following a successful second BBL procedure;

smarty.lee: Dem no suppose arrest this man so burst dat he yansh wit pin. How man go dey do yansh 😢.

shinejohanna_: Our problem in Nigeria is letter B Buhari, Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, Boko Haram, BBnNaija, Bet9ja, Bestie & Bola T 🤦🏼‍♀️😂😂.

paulagram__: Nigerians problem start with letter “B” 😂Bob Risky , BetNaija, Bola Tinubu , blessing CEO , BBL , Bumbum , Boko Haram , BBNaija, Daniel Regha, Portable , Uche ,

storm001__: Do you guys still remember that he’s still a man ?

adenugayetundewalimot: It’s well, it’s how this man is always misleading young youths 😔.

awele231: Wetin be dis 😂😂 senior man dey waka like lady wey just come out for labour room 🤣🤣 I don die.

_toby_loba: At this rate Bob fit go win Miss Nigeria o😂😂.

