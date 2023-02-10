Video: E-Money receives a ‘fantastic’ gift from Nigeria Immigration Service ahead of his birthday [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The CEO of 5 Star Music, who is counting down to his birthday on the 18th of this month, has showed of the fantastic gift he received from Nigeria Immigration Service.

In a message to his fans, colleagues and lovers, he told them not to allow the lack of cash flow and transfer issue stop them from bringing in gifts.







Billionaire Businessman, Emeka Okonkwo a.k.a E-Money has gotten an early birthday gift.

The CEO of 5 Star Music, who is counting down to his birthday on the 18th of this month, has showed of the fantastic gift he received from Nigeria Immigration Service.

Sharing photos of their visit to his office, E-Money noted how the Immigration Service has opened the floor this year with their gift.

In a message to his fans, colleagues and lovers, he told them not to allow the lack of cash flow and transfer issue stop them from bringing in gifts.

He added that they have no excuse this year for not giving him gift.