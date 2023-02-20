Video: E-money gifts actor Yaw a brand new land cruiser

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

E-Money who recently celebrated his birthday, gave away six luxury cars, iPhones, cash prizes, and more during the festivities

Yawnaija, a comic actor and OAP has received a brand new Land Cruiser from E-money, a well-known Nigerian businessman.

Yawnaija expressed his gratitude to the billionaire and shared the good news on Instagram.

He wrote: On the 18th of February, I woke up to a lot of congratulatory messages on IG saying u got a gift from @iam_emoney1 and I was wondering what gift

Only for me to get this message from him saying I should come and pick up this Land Cruiser.

And I wonder what i did to deserve this.

I just want to say thank you @iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee @iam_mrse

I love u all.

It appears that E-money has made it his trademark to give out various gifts on his birthday. The businessman, who recently celebrated his birthday, gave away six luxury cars, iPhones, cash prizes, and more during the festivities.

This trend started as far back as 2020 and actor Yaw has become one of the lucky beneficiaries of E-money’s act of kindness.

Other actors went ahead to congratulate Yaw.

Obi Cubana Wrote: Congratulations brother 👏

Another wrote: Chai…@iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee @iam_mrse thank you so much for blessing our guy and may you all never lack…#giversneverlack. Dede Yaw, congratulations…where are we driving to fest?