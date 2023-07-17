ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “E don reach to remove ring” – Netizens reacts as DJ Cuppy moved on quickly after alleged ‘breakfast’ from fiancé

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

Netizens and well-wishers have expressed shock over how DJ Cuppy has moved on quickly a few days after her break up with her fiancé, Ryan.

A few days ago, social media users discovered that DJ Cuppy and her fiancé, Ryan have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After the actions of the lovers, many concluded that they may have broken up, while others claimed it was a prank or for clout.

However, there have been mixed reactions after DJ Cuppy shared a video of herself rapping and having fun without her engagement ring from her fiancé; an indication of a break up. Many have concluded that the relationship crashed.

See reactions below:

@Yemi_gold commented, “Cuppy has been crying for days just look at her face properly 😢”.

@Ericafred001: “Heartbreak is one of the best food rich and poor share together”.

@Joycesusan also said, “Awwnn finally the ring is out”.

@Fa_vour also questioned, “Madam where is your ring 🙌”.

@Emmanuel_dab1 “😮😮 E don reach to remove ring 💍?”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Fans ract as BBNaija’s Bella shares photos from her holiday in Greece

8 mins ago

Video: “I sabi cook and wash plates wella” – Nigerian Man goes in search of lady who can accommodate him for 2 years

31 mins ago

“Are You People Going To Tell Me How To Live My Life” Judy Austin Finally Speaks

33 mins ago

May God Bring You A Good Husband”, Ali Nuhu Prays For His Daughter As She Celebrates Her Birthday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button