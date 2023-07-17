Video: “E don reach to remove ring” – Netizens reacts as DJ Cuppy moved on quickly after alleged ‘breakfast’ from fiancé

Netizens and well-wishers have expressed shock over how DJ Cuppy has moved on quickly a few days after her break up with her fiancé, Ryan.

A few days ago, social media users discovered that DJ Cuppy and her fiancé, Ryan have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After the actions of the lovers, many concluded that they may have broken up, while others claimed it was a prank or for clout.

However, there have been mixed reactions after DJ Cuppy shared a video of herself rapping and having fun without her engagement ring from her fiancé; an indication of a break up. Many have concluded that the relationship crashed.

See reactions below:

@Yemi_gold commented, “Cuppy has been crying for days just look at her face properly 😢”.

@Ericafred001: “Heartbreak is one of the best food rich and poor share together”.

@Joycesusan also said, “Awwnn finally the ring is out”.

@Fa_vour also questioned, “Madam where is your ring 🙌”.

@Emmanuel_dab1 “😮😮 E don reach to remove ring 💍?”.