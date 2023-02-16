ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “E dey rise oo” – Nons Miraj ‘Ada Jesus’ gets ‘free’ with James Brown, attempts to touch his ‘thing’ in new video

Skit maker, Chinonso Ukah a.k.a Ada Jesus or Nons Miraj recently shared a video of her and the controversial crossdresser, James Brown Obialor engaging in an adult play.

In the video she shared, Ada Jesus could be spotted on top of James Brown while trying to unbuckle his trousers. James Brown who was lying on the bed had no option but to scream and cry out over sexual harassment and assault.

In the course of their playful brawl, Ada Jesus who appeared to be gaining access slowly screamed after she spotted the crossdresser having an erection.

“E dey rise ooo,” she screamed in Pidgin English.

James Brown on his part managed to get up and tried avenging himself by beating Ada Jesus at a sensitive area. The duo however laughed hard in the video.

James Brown seems to have many ladies as friends in the entertainment industry and always mingle with them freely which often causes tongues to wag.

Aside from Ada Jesus, the crossdresser has also been spotted several times with the curvy Nollywood actress, Chioma Nwaoha and this also triggered suggestive reactions online.

