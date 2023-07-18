Video: “Drop evidence if you have” – Mc Fish challenges Angela Okorie after accusing his wife of cheating on him

Mc Fish, the husband of actress Anita Joseph, has challenged Angela Okorie to post evidence that his wife cheated on him.

Recall how Angela Okorie claimed that Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu slept with a native doctor in order to gain fame? She also stated that Anita Okorie has been having affairs with other men.

Following the accusation, Michael Olagunju, also known as MC Fish, responded on his official Instagram story, calling out Angel Okorie.

MC Fish challenged Angel Okorie to provide proof that his wife cheated on him, as she claimed.

“If someone comes out to accuse another, he/she has to provide proof. The burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused. You must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty. That is why Peter Obi took a container full of proof to the court. Stop asking people to defend unproven allegations. If the accuser doesn’t provide irrefutable evidence, just ignore and move on. XYZ did so and so. No wahala, drop evidence, if you don’t have evidence, keep quiet”.

Angela Okorie alleges Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu had a sexual relationship with a native doctors.

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has resumed dragging her Nollywood Bffs, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

Angela Okorie stated on her Instagram account that the BFFs previously slept with a native doctor for fame.

She promised to disclose documentation and revealed that a third person who accompanied them to commit the heinous act had confessed.

She further stated that despite being married, Anita Joseph was sleeping around.

“I never post the one wey Anita/Uche go sleep with native doctor for fame. I dey fine with prof. The Oyibo girl you follow una go don repent turn to God she doesn’t lie. I dey come o. Married women go just dey knack anyhow. Dem dey post church wey dem go, u dey come with full vawulence”.

In another post, Angela Okorie reiterated that Anita Joseph is an adulterer as she slammed her for lacking dignity.

“I never Post episode 1 to 100 Dem dey run kiti kiti. All of una repent this night cos if they know the Vawulence that is coming e go touch all of them wey do me dirty including aunty.

That likes to be singing worship, gossip is her style that’s why she is everywhere. No dignity and respect as a married woman. Just dey knack up and down. Na me he una Karma I dey come”.

In another series of posts on her Instagram story, Angela promised to spill more about the Bffs.

“Una know say I no like trouble e no mean say we dey fear anybody. No underate me 2seconds everywhere go burst, see I like to stay on my own. Some people say is boring, but that boring life has saved me from a lot of these fake friends, no lies”.

“The evil you support today might walk against you tomorrow. Call out evil everywhere you see evil. Good morning fam”.