Video: Dremo and BBNaija’s Khloe spark dating rumours with lovey-dovey video

Popular BBNaija actress Khloe and Afrobeats musician Dremo have generated attention since they are frank about their feelings for one another.

Khloe and Dremo were seen cuddling up beneath the blankets in a video that emerged online, and the singer kissed Khloe on the cheek.

Khloe was clear that she and the musician are just best friends, but the act gave the impression otherwise to netizens, especially because Dremo is rumored to be dating Ama Reginald.

The BBNaija star could be heard referring to Dremo as just her best friend in their romantic video.

In a another video, Dremo discussed how he constantly makes an effort to go to Khloe’s house, regardless of how congested the traffic may be.

Khloe stated;

“Stay away from best friend, they will harm you.”

She added;

“Bribery and corruption.”

Another caption said; “If I’m mad at you, find me.”

See the post below: