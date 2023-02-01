ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Drama! Just as Bobrisky, James Brown also shows off the N2million credit alert he received from his lover, Papito

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • He revealed that his potential lover had sent him the huge amount of money ahead of his birthday on 22nd of February.
“Bobrisky’s time is over, I am the latest girl in town”- James Brown declares [Video]

Popular crossdresser, James Brown seems to be in competition with his senior colleague, Bobrisky as he shows off his N2million credit alert.

The crossdresser, via his Instagram page, revealed that his potential lover had sent him the huge amount of money ahead of his birthday on 22nd of February. According to him, the credit alert was a pre-birthday gift.

In what seems like a shade to Bobrisky, James Brown advised ladies to be good girls with brain. He pointed out that he is yet to accept the alleged lover’s proposal.

“Owo yesterday my potential PAPITO sent me 2m to celebrate the beginning of my birthday February 22.

Omo just be a good girl with brain. I never say yes”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No come Lekki – Portable warns TG Omori during IG live [Watch video]

1 hour ago

Video: “6 days, he didn’t go out”, Lady who lived in Naira Marley’s compound makes shocking revelations – [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: People wey dey do POS now don do pass God-Comedian Akpororo calls out POS agents over exorbitant charges [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Mabel Makun pens powerful words of prayers as she celebrates first daughter, Michelle on her 15th birthday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button