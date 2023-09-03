Video: Doyin spotted having raving moment with Biggie’s bouncer during party

Doyin Davids, the week 6 Head of House, was seen having a raving moment with a bouncer during the Saturday Night party.

Among the numerous parties held in the home this season, yesterday’s Saturday night party was one of the most talked about.

During yesterday’s party, viewers noticed that the majority of the ladies were on cloud nine, as many appeared drunk from excessive alcohol consumption.

Doyin, Alex, Angel, and Ceec all appeared to be in another dimension as they reacted to the alcohol in various ways.

Doyin was seen at the party grounds having a raving moment with Biggie’s bouncer after the DJ started playing P-Square’s African Queen. Doyin was seen all over the bouncer as though she was professing love to him.

