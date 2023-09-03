ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Doyin spotted having raving moment with Biggie’s bouncer during party

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Doyin Davids, the week 6 Head of House, was seen having a raving moment with a bouncer during the Saturday Night party.

Among the numerous parties held in the home this season, yesterday’s Saturday night party was one of the most talked about.

During yesterday’s party, viewers noticed that the majority of the ladies were on cloud nine, as many appeared drunk from excessive alcohol consumption.

Doyin, Alex, Angel, and Ceec all appeared to be in another dimension as they reacted to the alcohol in various ways.

Doyin was seen at the party grounds having a raving moment with Biggie’s bouncer after the DJ started playing P-Square’s African Queen. Doyin was seen all over the bouncer as though she was professing love to him.

Watch the video below…

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“God, I Am Grateful”-Singer Davido Says

5 mins ago

Video: Rita Dominic Reacts to Rumors of Welcoming Twins with Husband Fidelis Anosike

1 hour ago

Video: Lucy Tears Up as Her Stay in BBNaija’s House Comes to An End

1 hour ago

Video: Celebrations as May Edochie announces launch of massive project

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button