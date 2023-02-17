Video: Doris Ogala drags Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-hubby, Churchill and wife Rosy, to filth over his birthday message to son

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Celebrating his son’s birthday Olakunle Churchill penned an emotional note where he expressed how much he misses him.

Reacting to the post, Tonto’s bestie, Doris Ogala dragged Churchill to shreds as she questioned his audacity after supposedly providing no assistance to his son.







Controversial Actress, Doris Ogala, has taken to social media to throw shades at bestie Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill after he celebrated his son, King Andre Churchill’s birthday.

King Andre clocked 7 on February 17 and Churchill who is estranged from his son with his ex-wife, Tonto, stormed his Instagram page to celebrate him.

The socialite shared a lovely photo of the birthday boy and accompanied it with an emotional note where he expressed how much he misses him.

He wrote in part:

“Today, I pray immensely that you grow to be the person God Has predestined you to be and nothing in this world ever change your destiny. “My not so little man! I want you to know that I miss you greatly and long to see you soon.”

Reacting to the post, Tonto’s bestie, Doris Ogala dragged Churchill to shreds as she questioned his audacity after supposedly providing no assistance to his son.

In her post, Doris also aimed a dig at Actress and Churchil’s wife Rosy Meurer.

She wrote;