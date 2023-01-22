Video: Dorcas Fapson Reacts To Backlash after Accusing Skiibii of Stealing From Her

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nollywood actress, Dorcas Fapson has reacted to the backlash she received for accusing her ex-boyfriend cum singer, Skiibii of stealing.

Earlier today, Dorcas Fapson had accused her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii of stealing from her.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Dorcas revealed that she had gone on vacation to Zanzibar with Skiibii where she lost her valuables.

According to her, her phone, laptop, Rolex watch, cards, cash and more were stolen from her. She disclosed that she suspected it was the singer when he wore the watch, he claimed was also stolen while they were on their trip.

Dorcas also suspected he was the one when all the photos and videos she took of them on her Snapchat was deleted since he had her password.

Addressing the backlash, Dorcas claimed that if she spills all the teas on their relationship, Skiibii would commit suic*de.

She told the critics to thank her rather than drag her. Daring Skiibii, she urged him to deny their accusation.

“A lot of you won’t rest if someone even stole 10k naira from you. Takless of $10k cash, a Rolex, vanclef, phone, laptop etc after flying their broke ass out. So pleaseeeeeee & It’s just funny cause if I really decided to talk that boy will commit suic*de. So thank me dwarf.