Video: Don’t vote with your conscience, vote wisely – Tonto Dikeh to Nigerians

  • In the wake of campaigning for their favorite, Tonto Dikeh has advised Nigerians to vote wisely for the best candidate.
  • According to the mother of one, most Nigerians do not have a conscience anymore so it would be better to vote for a better person who will lead the country


Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has advised Nigerians to vote wisely and not with their conscience.

The Nigerian election is barely some days away as many have been seen on social media campaigning for their favorite to win.

In the wake of campaigning for their favorite, Tonto Dikeh has advised Nigerians to vote wisely for the best candidate.

According to the mother of one, most Nigerians do not have a conscience anymore so it would be better to vote for a better person who will lead the country well for the next 8 years for the growth of the country.

She wrote on her Instagram page;

“Telling Nigerians to vote with their conscience is the worst thing to do because normally, WE NO GET CONSCIENCE. I WOULD RATHER SAY VOTE WISELY BECAUSE the next 8 years of your life and the growth of this great country depends on your choice”

