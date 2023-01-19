ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Don’t use another man’s business disguised as religion to disturb my peace” – Prince Eke warns

  • Prince Eke has issued a stern warning to Nigerians to stop disturbing his peace with religion and urged them to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Aactor, Prince Eke has issued a stern warning to Nigerians to stop disturbing his peace with religion and urged them to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Taking to his Instagram stories, Prince Eke noted that he has nothing against anyone, however, he doesn’t fancy the religious program links sent to him at intervals.

Tagging such programs as another man’s business, he said people who send them use it to disturb his peace.

Eke further noted that in a working system, ninety-nine percent of what people pray for ain’t supposed to be in prayer. He also urged Nigerians to get their PVC.

Nigeria is among the most religious country in the world with different programs and crusades set up by churches to tackle both physical and spiritual problems.

Prince Eke wrote: “Pls. I’d love to appeal to you guys. Do NOT forward me any materials from either NSPDP or any church at ll to repost, watch or share. I have nothing personal against anybody. But don’t use another man’s business disguised as religion to disturb my peace. In a working system, 99% of your prayer points aren’t things you should pray for. We are all hustlers. Get your PVC”.

