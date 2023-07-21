Video: “Don’t tell my husband how to mourn his first son” – Judy Austin spits fire and brimstone

Judy Austin has gone on another rant, this time dragging Nigerians who have been insulting her husband Yul Edochie over the death of his first son, Kamibilichukwu.

She emphasized that Yul Edochie will continue to rise and that no one will be able to bring him down

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, has dragged Nigerians who are condemning her husband for how he is mourning his first son.

Yul Edochie has been on the chopping block for a few weeks after returning to social media after the death of his first son.

Judy Austin has dragged Nigerians, pleading with them to allow her husband to mourn his child in the way he wishes.

She emphasized that Yul Edochie will continue to rise and that no one will be able to bring him down with false information and lies.

“Come for me and I’ll come for you 10 times, come for Yul and I’ll come for you one thousand times”.

“I’ve had enough of the insults, don’t tell Yul Edochie how to live his life” – Judy Austin warns Nigerians

The second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has dragged Nigerians who throw insults at her and her husband over their marriage.

Judy Austin in a video has descended on Nigerians for always throwing insults at her for snatching another woman’s husband.

According to her, no one has the right to insult her over her decision and that of the decision of her husband, Yul Edochie. According to her, faceless bloggers are carrying false information about her and her husband on social media.

Judy Austin has disclosed that she is ready to expose everyone involved in the marriage scandal and brouhaha. She emphasized that she has had enough of the insults and lies.