Video: “Don’t scatter my Oga’s home”- Israel DMW pleads, berates Amanda over photo of newborn

Nigerian music star, Davido, the personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has slammed his second baby mama over her recent photo.

Gistlover reported minutes ago that Amanda had shared a photo of their ‘alleged’ newborn, while gushing over her.

The US-based mother of one, in a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, shared a photo of a newborn, which many assumed was the singer’s child.

“My baby is literally so precious n beautiful. Vi’s baby”.

Taking to his Instagram story to slam her, Israel DMW made it clear that the baby doesn’t belong to Davido.

Expressing frustration at the several false news being laid against his boss, he stated that the baby is got Wale Kwame and his wife.

“That’s @walekwame and Vianca’s daughter! Naomi is not for my Oga. I’m actually tired of stup!d news”.

In a now-deleted post, Isreal begged the said Wale not to wreck his Oga’s house.

“Wale, no scatter my Oga house ooh. Amanda, only attended ur childs naming ceremony and took dis rubbish, claiming to be her own”.