Video: “Don’t just spit; I make N7.1M as commission in one night at clubs” – YhemoLee replies Carter Efe

YhemoLee showed a snapshot of a sheet detailing the amount (about 7.1 million) he makes as commission from a night club.

Recall that Carter Efe had earlier lambasted YhemoLee for claiming that he makes more than skit makers earn from seven videos in one night.

Popular singer and socialite, YhemoLee claps back at Carter Efe after being dragged for looking down on skit-makers.

Carter Efe lashed out at him for trivializing their work and looking down on them. He had claimed to have made 50,000 dollars from making seven videos.

Replying Carter Efe, showed a snapshot of a sheet detailing the amount (about 7.1 million) he makes as commission from a night club.

According to him, the amount is way more than Carter makes in six months from endorsement.

He added that what he had said at Cloud Africa wasn’t directed at him but was just talking about how nightlife pays more.