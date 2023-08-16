Video: “Don’t get it twisted”- Tonto Dikeh warns as Rosy Meurer vacations without Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress and politician, has given a strong warning on social media, just hours after her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, went on vacation alone with their son.

Tonto Dikeh posted gorgeous images of herself on Instagram with a warning message to those who think women are Barbie.

The mother of one claimed she is not one of the ladies that act like Barbie, despite having a similar face.

“Not every Woman is a Barbie,

I am definitely not one.

DONT get it twisted BECAUSE we look like BARBIE..”. Tonto Dikeh wrote on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh’s post came just a few hours after Rosy Meurer stirred Olakunle Churchill’s reaction to photos of their son on vacation.

Rosy Meurer shared images from her son’s vacation. The tongue wagging photos stirred the reaction of her husband who liked the post.

Sharing the photos, Rosy Meurer wrote, “Had much much fun at Disneyland. Thanks papa.”

Mixed responses also followed Rosy Meurer’s tweet because some people insisted the video showing her leaving the country that was previously published was an outdated one.

Her son’s age was compared to the previous one, when he had been photographed as a “baby.”