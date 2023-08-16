Video: “Don’t even know who to confide in, I’ve been unhappy for a long time” – Queeneth Hilbert cries out

Queeneth Hilbert, a Nollywood actress, recently took to Instagram to discuss her long-standing battle with depression.

She acknowledged her fears and shared the difficulties she has been carrying for a long time in a deep and emotional message.

Her call for help puts light on the hidden challenges of many who appear to live ideal lives on the internet.

The stunning actress admitted on Instagram that she had been unhappy for some time.

She begged for comfort from her followers and colleagues, emphasizing how much she feels she is losing everything.

On her Instagram feed, she wrote:

“I have a lot to say or to post right now but I will let it slide.

I’ve never been happy for a long time now and I don’t know where to find it. Please someone talk to me I’m losing it. Don’t even know who to confide in”.

Enough! Stop Dragging People to War with Me – Actress Queeneth Hilbert Loses Her Cool

Months back GISTLOVER reported that Queeneth Hilbert took to her page to warn social media critics and others who create enmity amongst other celebrities.

Queeneth Hilbert has issued a warning to some of her followers who try to tag her with ongoing fights amongst other Nollywood actresses.

According to Queeneth, she does not have any issue with any of her colleagues so no one should tag any of her colleagues in her post to cause any fight.

This comes after Destiny Etiko and Luchy Donald clashed a few weeks ago. During their clash, Queeneth made a cryptic post which made some of her followers tag some of her fellow celebrities.

In a new post, she wrote, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ✌️ Abeg Let all this nonsense Stop!!!!

I won’t take anymore rubbish on my page concerning any fight in Nollywood. It’s none of my business and those bloggers stop using my name to bring money to your fucken account…..!!

I don’t know how this started. And I don’t want to ever get involved. I posted what I posted and it is what it is.”

I always mind my damn business and this is the last time I will talk about this. If you’re a fan and tag me on any bloggers page again you will get it hot hot from me be warned 🤧 STOP TRYING TO DRAG PEOPLE TO WAR WITH YOU…I’m not a fighter!!

I don’t have any problem with my colleagues and I’m not in support of any thrash thank you!!!! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!”