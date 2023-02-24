ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Don’t earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation”- Yetunde Bakare advises ahead of election

“Try To Be Your Own Mentor in 2022“– Actress Yetunde Bakare Exposes ‘Fake’ Lifestyle Of Her Colleagues

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has joined those clamouring against making enemies during the election.

Many celebrities have had fallen out over their presidential choice.

The likes of Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo, and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Advising them as well as others, Yetunde Bakare admonished Nigerians not to earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation.

Praying for the election, she hoped that the will of God be done.

“Everybody are posting their candidates/trolling up and down but I’m just here. E come be like say na only me no serious in this life.

Don’t EARN permanent Enemies because of a Temporary Situation. At the end of it all… MAY THE WILL OF GOD BE DONE and MAY THE BEST MAN WIN”.

