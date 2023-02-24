Video: “Don’t earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation”- Yetunde Bakare advises ahead of election

Many celebrities have had fallen out over their presidential choice.

The likes of Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo, and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Advising them as well as others, Yetunde Bakare admonished Nigerians not to earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation.







Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has joined those clamouring against making enemies during the election.

Many celebrities have had fallen out over their presidential choice.

The likes of Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Seun Kuti, Ayo Makun, Brymo, and others have clashed over their presidential candidate.

Advising them as well as others, Yetunde Bakare admonished Nigerians not to earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation.

Praying for the election, she hoped that the will of God be done.