Video: Don’t disrespect him like u did to May-Netizens react angrily as Yul Edochie mimics Peter Obi in new movie [Video]

Yul played the role of Obi in the movie and surprisingly, he altered his deep voice to mimic that of the presidential candidate.

Taking to Edochie’s comment section, Nigerians expressed strong reservations against the newly released movie.

Controversial Nigerian Actor, Yul Edochie, has once again ruffled feathers in the online community following trailer of a new film production he featured in.

The movie star shared a trailer of a new Nollywood production centred around the life of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Some of the scenes in the newly released movie also captured Edochie dressing just like the former Anambra governor and making references to some of his real-life situations.

Some of the reactions culled below:

obidiya.1

Casting with Peter Obi name is ok but that voice is not his please. Edit bfr u release it. Don’t disrespect our President like u did to May. T for thanks

hardaezeh

Na everything una go use act film

warldbest

But Peter obi marry one wife

elegantkiddies_thrift

What kind of voice is this? E no follow abeg

ezeceey

What type of voice act is this? You should have used your normal voice on this we will still understand. This looks more like mockery.

andyt9

Wetin be this ?

icey_kingblaise

Nice one.. But the voice wasn’t necessary.. You can pass your message without mimicking.. BTW, that’s not even Peter Obi’s voice! He has a nice and meek voice. This looks like mockery to me #RESPECTFULLY❤️

stephanieobienu

This is not funny at all, he is the president of Nigeria ,why didn’t you use burial name and act movie ,everything is not joke