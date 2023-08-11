Video: “Don’t come to the show if you can’t control yourself” – Man drags Frodd over his entanglement with female housemates

A Twitter user has called out BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd for his relationship with the female housemates.

According to Joseph, a Twitter user, Frodd should keep his cool with the female housemates because he is a married guy.

This advice comes after Frodd was seen snuggling up with a couple female housemates during the Thursday pool party.

According to the Twitter user, if a married man is unable to control himself, he should be barred from appearing on the show.

He tweeted, “The fact that Frodd is married and not just married, he left a pregnant wife who is about to go into Labour at home for the bbn and he still ain’t doing his best to respect her is a terrible thing to behold.

Don’t come on the show if you can’t control yourself. What morals are you teaching the people watching u. The other day u and Seyi dy shout say una be old school but old skool won’t do this 🤦🏾‍♂️

How can you be rocking another lady so good on live tv that your pregnant wife is watching 🤦🏾‍♂️. It’s a pity 🤦🏾‍♂️”.