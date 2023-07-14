Video: “Don’t accuse the innocent girl” -Reactions as DJ Cuppy publicly interrogates sister, Temi Otedola

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy publicly questioned Temi Otedola, her sister, and claimed that Temi had entered her room to collect stuff.

Temi Otedola attracted attention online when she posted pictures of herself wearing a green and white bikini.

Florence Cuppy Otedola, who was one of the commenters, publicly questioned her for going into her room.

“So you went to my room?”, DJ Cuppy queried.

Her question has stirred a conversation in the comments section as netizens claim that Temi wasn’t wearing anything pink to attract such a query.

“I can never be poor” – DJ Cuppy sh0ws off interior of her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola’s Lagos mansion

Cuppy Otedola, a Nigerian DJ and artist, has posted a TikTok video exhibiting the exquisite interior decor of her father, Femi Otedola’s mansion.

She also highlighted how much her father, Femi Otedola, loves himself while sharing the video on her TikTok account.

Otedola’s photographs can be seen hanging throughout his home, including the restroom, in the short video.

Except for the one in Cuppy’s room, all of the photos are of her father.

“POV your dad is in love with himself. His picture is at entrance, in the living room, in his office, in the kitchen, in the bathroom, not the same picture again and in my room of course”, she said.

Netizens however stormed the comments section to talk about how magnificent the entire mansion looked.