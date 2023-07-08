Video: “Done and dusted” – Bobrisky successfully undergoes new BBL

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a controversial transvestite, says he has successfully undergone another BBL procedure.

This comes after Nina Ivy, a BBNaija star, underwent her second round of BBL surgery to improve her body, which she also successfully underwent.

The self-identified Rich Mummy of Lagos updated followers after the operation was over. He had previously announced his impending surgery on social media.

He uploaded a video of himself in the hospital after getting a new body, still lying on the bed.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

“Done and dusted”

Netizens took to the comment section to react:

adelakuntulay wrote: “Only those who want to be intimidated and oppressed by immorality will fear her return. Stay natural and appreciate what you have!”

benbillsO07 wrote: “If you like do uncountable surgeries..You will remain Senior Man forever”

jeettaa__ wrote: “Lai’s baby”

queen_leesaah wrote: “One thing about plastic surgery, you will still have to go under the knife time and time again for touch ups. It’s never a one off procedure.. Take it from me..”

foreverwinnie wrote: “I no wan hear another story later o “

prettyboy_kely wrote: “But, why is she suffering herself”

ross.IIx wrote: “A life where you gotta go through pain to sustain beauty ain’t worth it”

sylvia_polycarp wrote: “Every time this boy go Dey lie Dey deceive and mislead young minds”

call_mi_tori wrote: “You want to do bbl again and you decided to do it in Nigeria… What if something happen or nepa take light ?? For someone who always competes with himself, she should be able to afford going abroad for this procedure”