Video: Donald Trump slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance as an “epic fail.”

In her first live performance in recent years, Rihanna took the stage on Sunday, Feb. 12, to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Umbrella” and “We Found Love,” during the anticipated halftime show. She also disclosed that she is expecting her second child right now.

Many social media users, including the former president, commented on her performance, calling it the worst halftime show in “history”.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history? This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her “Stylist!” Trump wrote.

Read Also: APC denies apologising to Donald Duke over claims of image rights usage

Rihanna, who is not a fan of Donald Trump has consistently mocked and criticized the former President in the past.

During the Trump administration, Rihanna reshared a video that appeared to show First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold Donald Trump’s hand.

In her 2019 Vogue interview, Rihanna called Trump the “most mentally ill man in America”. In 2020, she posted photographs showing graffiti that read “F*** Trump” on a Cadillac.

The post Donald Trump slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance appeared first on 1st for Credible News.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip