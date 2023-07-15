ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Don Jazzy Breaks His Silence on Rumour of Being Married with Four Children

Michael Collins Ajereh, nicknamed Don Jazzy, the famed Nigerian record producer and music executive, has finally responded to rumors that he is secretly married with four children.

There have been rumors that the Mavin chairman is secretly married with four children, despite the fact that he is not known to be in a romantic relationship.

Don Jazzy responded in a recent podcast conversation with Fisayo Fosudo, saying the rumors were false.

“A lot of people still think I’m married with four children, but I’m not,” he explained.I don’t see why I would have children and then decide to lie about it for years. What do I want my children to feel? Do I appear to be someone who seeks to hide things?

“No, I don’t have any child, to the best of my knowledge.”

Don Jazzy said he has also heard ridiculous rumours that he is “gay and that why I’m not married. I have heard that I’m grooming young boys. People are mad [laughs].”

DAILY POST recalls that in 2021, Don Jazzy revealed that he got married to American model Michelle Jackson in 2003 at the age of 20, but they divorced two years after.

