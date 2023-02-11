Video: Do you still have any womb- Sandra Iheuwa makes shockin revelations as she claps back at Iheme Nancy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has replied actress, Iheme Nancy for mocking her over her failed marriage.

She claimed that Iheme ran away from her husband house because she can’t stop sleeping with married men.

Sandra noted how she has passport and can flee the country anytime, unlike Iheme who has to sleep around for money.

Making comparison, Sandra bragged that she is better than Iheme, as the actress is well known in Owerri for sleeping with married men.

“Yes o I can’t keep a man that can’t be kept. Look at who ran away from her husband house cos you can’t stop sleeping with married men??? Thank God you know I got blue passport means I can Japa and you will keep sleeping with married men for survival….. But I’m way better than you who doesn’t know you from Owerri? Chi boy??? Married man you couldn’t leave alone for years….do you want to keep going??? No wonder you attended my wedding. I see married men they always enter your eyes…. Have you cum today? Mrs Cummings!!!

In a follow up, while describing Iheme Nancy as the Queen of abortions, she questioned if she still has a womb.

She added that her unborn babies are hovering around her head because of her series of abortion.

“Queen of abortions…do you still have a womb? Your unborn babies hovering around your head. Your life needs more fixing than mine. You need the therapist more than I do… Go and collect the hookup money he’s owning you since 2021…..”

Iheme Nancy tackles Sandra Iheuwa

Recall that Iheme Nancy had slammed Sandra Iheuwa for accusing her of sleeping with her estranged husband, Steve Thompson.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Iheme mocked Sandra for having an America passport and yet still being unable to keep a man.

Telling her to face her frustration and stop looking for who to blame, Iheme noted how she has been friends with Steve, even before he married her. According to Iheme, she and Steve have been together since 2012.

Iheme advised Sandra to fix her life or better still get a therapist because she is so messed up.





