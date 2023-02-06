Video: DJ Khaled and his wife celebrate with singer Tems as she wins big at the 65th Grammy Awards [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video surfaced online that reveals the moment Dj Khaled and his Wife show Tems Love at the 65th Grammy Awards and has got many talking.

In the video, DJ Khaled asks Tems for a hug and she she answered. She also introduced Tems to his wife and they both hugged as well and by extension DJ Khaled congratulated her and wish Tems more blessing.

Heartwarming videos have surfaced online that revealed the moment popular American disc jockey DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck celebrate with famous Nigerian singer Tems as she wins big at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Recall Intel Region reported that Tems bagged her first Grammy award in the 2023 ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category.

The Nigerian won the award for her vocal and writing contribution to the smashing hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake and herself, making it her first Grammy award win after four nominations.

While at the red carpet, Tems was also spotted with American rapper, Rick Ross as well as Beninese-American singer-songwriter, Angélique Kidjo.

In the clip, DJ Khalid tells Tems, “I am your biggest fan, I love you.”

joafide:s See the way DJ Khalid asked, can I hug you? Or am I the only one the heard/saw that?

kingsolomon_nwankwo: Why is she she looking like she is scared, just asking please ooo, abeg ooo.

dreyddj: Just that can I Hug U n Congratulations.. Made me watch it like 10x … NAIJA-AFROBEATS TI THE WORLD 🙌🏾.

philip674p: See as oyinbo they look her.

gordonsmith7.04: Tems is flawless and effortlessly pretty😍.

olamiti35: Big Tems deserves love ❤️ , respect and more flower 🌺 from Nigeria 🇳🇬, first female Nigeria artist to won Grammy.

chukwuebuka______: This girl is GONE for GOOD.