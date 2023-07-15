Video: Dj Cuppy reacts following alleged break up with fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Billionaire’s heiress, Florence Otedola, better known as Dj Cuppy reacts to reports that she is heartbroken following an alleged break-up with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

This comes after Ryan posted a cryptic note about their relationship on social media, following which he unfollowed the love of his life.

Dj Cuppy took to Twitter, a microblogging platform, to share a stunning photo of herself glowing with a bright smile on her face, amidst thoughts of heartbreak.

She captioned the photo with an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon, implying that her relationship with Ryan Taylor had ended.

The photo, however, sparked another wave of reactions from netizens who slapped the phrase, ‘I told you so’ as many seemed to anticipate the separation.

Netizens Reactions…

omonna14 said: “Break up no dey move this wan again 😂”

FOkpolokpo wrote: “Aaaaah sorry welcome back to the single life matter. love will find you again”

toyor_pr opined: “It’s okay to cry Cuppy, we know you aren’t fine. Cry it all out, you can call if you need someone to talk to”

KhaleedSZN penned: “Sorry sis, I’m here for you if you need a shoulder to cry on, and if you need something to rid….. ❤️‍🩹🥹”