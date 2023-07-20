Video: DJ Cuppy Links Up With American Singer, Swae Lee In Lagos

DJ Cuppy and Swae Lee were seen enjoying themselves greatly while riding a boat with their friends and coworkers.

Sharing the photos, Cuppy emphasized that she loves big boats, and it’s a fact she cannot lie about.

American singer Swae Lee and Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, were seen riding a boat in Lagos.

This comes amid rumors that she and her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor, have broken up. Recently, the rapper was seen with the billionaire’s daughter in pictures that she posted on Instagram.

They were seen enjoying themselves greatly while riding a boat with their friends and coworkers.

Swae Lee, who previously stated that he is partially from Nigeria, was spotted appearing to enjoy his time there.

Cuppy emphasized her love of large boats while displaying the photos, saying she cannot lie about this.

Why DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan dumped her weeks after their engagement – Insider reveals

An insider has revealed why DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan, allegedly dumped the billionaire’s daughter weeks after their engagement.

In a tweet, he claimed that the white boy ended his relationship with Cuppy due to a lack of sex from the billionaire’s daughter.

Social media users have weighed in on the revelation, with many sympathizing with Cuppy over the ‘breakfast’ she received.

Tunmise01 said: “So lack of sex reach to breakup when she’s not even your wife yet ? Issokay.”

Big T reacted: “You and I know sex before marriage is outrightly wrong shey? But then, they are doing that already no big deal. So now she saying she wants that to stop till they are married shouldn’t be a big deal too now, abi 🤷‍♀️.”

Michael Kitan commented: “Lol wait Tbaby, if you are the guy. Would you agree? Something u guys are already doing plus u guys are already in the engaged level. There is a scope behind it.”

Pay3ot said: “And the man has left because he cannot cope..why are you angry? You say you no want the man say him no fit you wan vex, so only you can want things?”

