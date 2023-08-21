ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: DJ Chicken Left Heartbroken as Area Boys Damage His Two Weeks Old Benz During Clash in Lagos

DJ Chicken, a popular Nigerian disc jockey, was involved in an incident with local lads, which resulted in damage to his newly purchased Mercedes Benz.

The incident occurred in a Lekki area, and a video of the encounter rapidly went viral on numerous social media platforms.

A bunch of hostile neighborhood guys can be seen surrounding DJ Chicken and his crew in the camera clip, resulting in a heated altercation.

Physical contact between the gang and the expensive car caused apparent dents and scrapes on the vehicle’s exterior as tensions rose. The episode, which occurred in broad daylight, demonstrated the tense nature of the conflict.

 With a determination to defend themselves, DJ Chicken and his friends were observed vigorously engaging in a struggle to repel the attacking group.

The video footage captured the chaotic scene as they fought to fend off the aggressive individuals, who appeared to be provoked for reasons that remain undisclosed as of press time.

See below;

