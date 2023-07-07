Video: “Distance us from shame and failure”- JJC Skillz writes days after fueling reconciliation rumours with Funke Akindele

Famous music producer and director JJC Skillz, also known as Abdulrasheed Bello, has posted a message on social media days after there were rumors of a reconciliation with his ex, Funke Akindele.

JJC Skillz posted an important message online in honor of Jumat, expressing his prayer requests to God.

The father of five asked God to keep everyone away from humiliation, failure, punishment, and other heinous things like hell. He hoped that everyone would experience God’s blessings.

He wrote, “Alhamdulillahi Rabbil Alamin for the gift of life. I declare peace in our homes, a calmness in the storm. May Almighty Allah favor us in all our dealings and may everything we lay our hands upon be victorious. Ya Allah, Distance us from shame, failure, punishment, anger & hell. Bestow your grace & mercy on us, grant us the best of this world & the hereafter. May ALLAH be pleased with us & accept all our prayers, supplications, deeds, and grant us abundant blessings 🙏 Amin. Jumaat Mubarak”.

There were rumours that the couple have reconciled after they started following each other on social media.

Recall that it’s over a year ago that JJC Skillz announced his separation from Funke Akindele. The filmmaker disclosed that they were ending their marriage over irreconcilable differences.

Bello also revealed that he tried to settle things with his wife after their 2022 AMVCA facade, but all efforts proved abortive.

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby, JJC skillz fuel reconciliation rumor

Following recent behavior on social media, estranged celebrity couple Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC skillz, have stirred up online rumors of reconciliation.

The actress and music mogul’s marriage hit a rough patch last year, which ultimately resulted in their separation.

On Instagram, the ex-lovers stopped following one another, and their actions raised questions about their relationship.

They started following each other again on Instagram less than a year after the infamous unfollowing, which sparked a huge outcry from their ardent supporters who want them to reconcile.

In June 2022, JJC Skillz made known that he was separating from Funke. Their six-year relationship led to the birth of twin boys.

News trended online that JJC Skillz allegedly got married to an Ebira lady, Falilat Raji, in Kano state, and photos from their wedding day made the rounds