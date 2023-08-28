Video: “Dis life no balance”: Iyabo over the moon as fan gifts her N774K for tea

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has caused a stir with a video where she was seen bragging after receiving $1000 (N774K) from one of her goddaughters, Ibipomi Awosika.

Iyabo revealed she was gifted the whopping sum just for tea as she displayed different moves to express her happiness.

Another clip showed the moment Iyabo appeared to have cast shades at some colleagues. Sharing the video via her Instagram page, the thespian wrote:

“One of my god daughter in America sent me $1000 for tea …… o God bless you loads ….. pocca help me keep, will collect it once i land loading ✈️ Chai, I’m enjoying this cruise …. you go explain taya…….. no evidence.”*

Netizens Reactions..

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo’s video Singer Peter Okoye of Psquare commented with laughing emojis. See some of the other comments below:

toksfashionaccessories: “One person dey rojo, the other dey receive alert life no jus balance .”

gbemmyadewealth_: “Anybody we follow this woman fight no see life come, walai .”

olusewamamora: “You look so beautiful. No matter what, me I gbadun you.”

queen_ballykiss_tommywa: “If dem never call u ashewo in dis life as a girl u hv not started doing well in life , for a moment Aunty iyabo resemble tiwa savage for dis video.”

hhorla: “Chaii…na this kind screenshot dey give boys joys.” isholaoluwafemi: “You feel like responding but some forces are holding you back.”

hijabibyteephat: “Who wan use do God mother . She go use curse finish the person life.”