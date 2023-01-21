Video: Dino Melaye and other Politicians not behind my luxurious lifestyle – Ashmusy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skit maker, Ashmusy has denied of Dino Melaye and other politicians funding her flashy lifestyle

Ashmusy who sat for an interview with Saturday Beats, stated that her luxurious lifestyle is funded by hard work

Once again, Popular skit maker and influencer, Ashmusy has denied claims of politicians funding her flashy lifestyle after trending online over allegations of having an affair with Kogi-born politician and former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, alongside her friend Nons Miraj.

Ashmusy who sat for an interview with Saturday Beats, stated that her luxurious lifestyle is funded by hard work.

She said;

“I will say they should keep swimming in their ignorance and poverty; that is their problem. If they cannot see the work (we do) and the things we post every day, and realise that those things fetch us money (that is their problem). It is totally untrue (that I am being financed by anyone).”

On claims of dating Dino Melaye, Ashmusy said;

“I was shocked, as I did not understand it; especially because I had never met him or had anything to do with him (Dino Melaye).

“The allegation came about because the blog involved was trying to chase clout and drive attention to their page.”

When asked why she sent the blogger a message if she was indeed innocent, Ashmusy said;

“The blogger and I usually chat even about business, so I sent a message refuting the story. I asked why they posted such false and terrible information (about me) without verifying it first.”

On if she would press charges, she said;

“One cannot be pressing charges against the wind. The blog is anonymous, and that is why they had the effrontery to post such nonsense without verification. Meanwhile, I am moving on to more important things in my life.”