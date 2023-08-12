Video: Deyemi Okanlawon ‘fully clothes’ Osas Ighodaro following backlash over her raunchy outfit to a festival

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor, has converted his female colleague, Osas Ighodaro, after she garnered widespread criticism for her attire at a recent event.

According to GISTLOVER, Osas Ighodaro received backlash on social media for wearing a risqué dress to a Barbados event.

The ex-beauty queen from the United States published photographs and videos from the festival in Rihanna’s hometown on her Instagram feed.

Osas was clad in a golden shot and bra, and footage she published on social media showed her twerking while walking throughout the city.

“Golden girls for Barbados. Our first festival and certainly won’t be the last!! The best time ever!!!”, she captioned the post.

Unfortunately, many people were happy with her outfit, especially given that she is the mother of a 7-year-old.

Many people chastised her in the comments section for sexualizing her body and advocating indecent attire.

Deyemi Okanlawon, who offered her assistance, became her stylist as he changed her into a modest woman.

The actress was clothed and her nakedness was concealed by the unofficial stylist.

He brought Osas Ighodaro’s attention to the many clothes he had sent to the Caribbean, where she was currently on holiday.

“Our dear beautiful fav muse @officialmuse. The guys at @deyemithestylist heard you didn’t pack enough clothes for your Caribbean vacay and decided to send you some outfits from our “Let The Poor Breeef” summer collection”.

Reacting, Osas said she loved all the outfit. She wrote, “All the above”.

Other celebrities like Lala Akindoju, Warri Pikin, Caroline Danjuma, and more commented on it with laughing emojis.