Video: Dey haff knack our big Aunty Belle oh-Congratulatory messages pour in for Toke Makinwa over bump photos

Although Toke Makinwa didn’t say anything about being pregnant, many of her fans have since assumed she is expecting a baby

In the shared photos, Toke Makinwa looks pregnant following the appearance of a bump in the clothes worn.

Fans of media personality Toke Makinwa are super excited and sending congratulatory messages to her following her newly shared photos on Instagram.

Although Toke Makinwa didn’t say anything about being pregnant, many of her fans have since assumed she is expecting a baby and have taken to her Instagram page’s comment section to pour in their congratulatory messages.

One Ivy wrote “This outfit makes you look pregnant, this means pregnancy will look so good on you”

One Jola wrote “Baby loading. Congratulations”

One Mande wrote “Dey haff knack our big Aunty Belle ooooooo , God bless whoever did “

One Diva wrote “I first screammmed !!! Aunty toke is pregnant “