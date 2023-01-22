Video: Dey deceive yourself- Reactions As Rudeboy Shares Sweet Moment His Younger Lover Woke Him Up for Church [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psquare music group also known as Rude Boy and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma continue to ‘pepper’ netizens with their relationship.

Today being Sunday, January 22, Rudeboy took to his Instastory to share a short clip which showed the moment his young lover woke him up for church with hugs.

Sharing the video, the singer added a caption that read: “she woke me up for church” and included a love emoji.

some of the reactions as some netizens dragged the lovers, see them below:

nancydreeew: “Mtchw….this is just a town hall different from bulabla …balablu .”

iebisi: “How e take concern daughter of Zion????”

iamgeoffreybiggeo: “Na this my single life dey make all this post Dey pain it is well.”

momo_proudly_: “Ask ur self if u are poor, will dis girl near u couple with d age difference and baby daddy????? Mk una Dey deceive una self.’

julyeth2911: “She woke u up for church u come Dey do video, by the way why is she sleeping at ur place ? Don’t tell me u guys are fornicating cos apostle must hear it.”