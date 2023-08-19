Video: “Devil is a liar” — Ilebaye seriously concerned as she’s grouped with Pere and Ike

Ilebaye Odiniya, a BBNaija All Stars contestant, shows anxiety as she gets assigned with both housemates that attempted to sabotage her, Pere and Ike.

She is confronted with her concerns once more in the thick of the house drama around a failed effort to stir up the female housemate for disqualification

Ilebaye cautiously questioned Soma about others in their group ahead of a task while making lunch on Saturday afternoon.

Surprisingly, the two perpetrators of the coordinated assault on her, Pere and Ike Onyema, were members of her group, along with Soma.

“Devil is a liar,” Ilebaye stated repeatedly as she lets out a burst of hysterical laughter.

Soma, however, urged her to coordinate herself and avoid making a scene that would cause an issue with both housemates.

“You are going to run this without bad energy. Do you understand?” Soma affirmed.