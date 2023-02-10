Video: ‘Destroying ATM machines is not the answer’- Yul Edochie advises Nigerians on Naira scarcity

For weeks, Nigerians have had to endure hardships caused by fuel scarcity across the country, with the product selling for as much as ₦500 per litre.

In the wake of the scarcity of Naira notes that have been creating unnecessary hardship and causing youths to stage protests and damage bank properties in the country, actor, Yul Edochie has advised Nigeria on what to do.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul advised that the youths should stop destroying banks, especially Automated Teller Machines (ATM) because it will only cause more hardship to the masses.