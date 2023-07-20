ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Destiny Etiko Over the Moon as Young Fan Rejects Birthday Gift Because Of Her [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, is universally adored by both adults and children.

The actress posted a video of a female child who refused to accept a birthday gift because of her.

Her mother took her to a children’s toy store, where she met her uncle, who wanted to shower her with gifts.

To their amazement, the small girl refused the toys while pleading with them to visit Destiny Etiko.

Her mother posted the video on her Instagram page, revealing that her daughter has been pleading with her for over a year to meet her idol.

To make matters worse, her class teacher has mentioned how her fixation with Destiny Etiko has caused her to be a nuisance to many.

“She rejected a birthday Gift because of Actress Destiny Etiko”, the mother captioned the video.

Commenting on it, Destiny Etiko stated that she is surely going to have many kids as majority of her fans are her children.

Destiny, who has one of the sweetest hearts in Nollywood, promised to see her as she declared her love for the little one.

“Am surely gonna have a lot of kids cos 60 percent of my fans are children @princesscandice1. I will surely see u soon my baby. Love u more”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“God Is Amazing & He Made Mothers In His Entire Likeness”-Tboss Says About Disabled Pregnant Mom

31 mins ago

Video: “Mine forever” – Temi Otedola sweetly celebrates fiancé, Mr Eazi, as he turns a year older

37 mins ago

BBN Star, Khloe Replies Actress Efe Irele Who Said She Dares Her To Go Out In Bikini In The UK

43 mins ago

Nigerian Actress Oge Okoye Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button