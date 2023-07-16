Video: Destiny Etiko, James Brown, Others, React As Obio Oluebube Grooves With Lebanese Dancers

Obio Oluebube, a promising Nigerian movie actress, got people talking online after she posted a video of herself dancing with several Lebanese dancers.

The footage was uploaded on the small actress’s Instagram page. Obio Oluebube wore a yellow bikini as she danced with the choreographers, who were overjoyed to have her in their company.

One of the dancers hoisted her up at one point in the video.

Oluebube is currently in Lebanon with her’mom’, Uche Nancy.

Captioning the video, Obio wrote:

“Dancing time with the Lebanese dancers”

Watch below:

The video sparked a lot of reactions from netizens including celebrities such as Destiny Etiko, James Brown, and others.

