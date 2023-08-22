Video: Destiny Etiko addresses claims of having a child, dating a certain ‘J’

Destiny Etiko, a popular Nollywood actress, has finally broken her silence following multiple inaccurate information about her.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, the actress addressed various rumors about her that have been and continue to circulate on social media.

The first concerned her being a virgin, the second her having a romantic involvement with a particular ‘J,’ and the third her having a child.

In response to these reports, Destiny Etiko referred to the rumor mongers as “Amebo,” adding that they would tire.

Reacting to the video, One @userDebsChebby wrote: “let them talk mama leave your life accordingly”

@uc wrote: “U no put destiny Shebi u do Bbl 😂😂”

fafapeace wrote: “😂😂them don already tire abeg 😂”

adaify392 wrote: “Unlimited worldwide,na them go tire Jared,more wins ma’am”

rare_dynamite wrote: “destiny u will kill me 😅😅😅😅with laugh.”

blessingogbonna73 wrote: “I love you so much sister🥰🥰.”