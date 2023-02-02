Video: Despite Your Continuous Internet Dragging, I Keep Getting Fresher – Yul Edochie Brags

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is against every odds after using all the stones of hurtful words thrown at him to build a massion.

Yul Edochie who is in the mouth of every internet user took to his verified Instagram page revealed that against all odds, he is still getting fresher every day.

He shared a photo of himself at a movie set and wrote: “What’s happening? I seem to be getting fresher every day. Happy new month ladies and gentlemen. Don’t let the current situation of our country break you. Never give up. Believe. Do the much you can wherever you find yourself. Nigeria will get better.”

Yul Edochie had earlier made a clarion call to his fans and followers on social media about the need to spread love across.

He made this known via his post on Instagram where he noted that there’s so much hate and envy in the world and there’s need to kill it with love.

“Always remember, none of us will be here forever. All the material things, the fame, the hustle, the enjoyment, we will leave all behind and pass on.

Love God and love your neighbour the way you love yourself.Lend a helping hand to someone out there whenever you can. (Wether you post it or not doesn’t matter).There’s too much hate and envy in the world. Let’s kill it with love. In our own little way let us make the world a better place,” he captioned his post.

It would be recalled that the famous movie actor and producer, Yul Edochie, had continued to prove that he is a dotting father to his children, despite his soured relationship with their mother.

The excited father of five via his Instagram page revealed that he dropped his daughter off to the university and it make him happy.

“Dropped off my daughter in school, such moments are always emotional for me.”

This comes shortly after the actor revealed that he is fond of his teenage son, Karl Yul Edochie.

In a Facebook post, Yul Edochie hinted that his third child did something recently that gave him ‘one of the best feelings ever.’

Describing his son as ‘correct boy’, Yul explained the young champ called to check and ensure he was fine the previous day as he had stayed out quite late.

The proud dad, touched by Karl’s affection and care for him, professed love for his son.

He shared a photo with his arm around this son’s shoulder and captioned it: “I stayed out late yesterday and my 14yr old son Karl called me to check up on me and be sure I was safe.

“It gave me one of my best feelings ever. Correct boy. Love you son.”