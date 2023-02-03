Video: Desola Afod reacts as husband, Kunle Afod calls for prayers on their marriage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kunle shared a loved-up photo of him and his wife as he asked his fans to pray for them.

Reacting to it, Desola Afod expressed her love for her husband. Making a lifetime promise to her man, Desola vowed to represent him till she is toothless.

With the rate of divorce among celebrity marriages, actor, Kunle Afod has called for prayers on him and his wife.

He wrote, “Me and my baby @desolaafod. Say a word of prayer for us”.

She noted how her husband is a good man and how he loves her and the kids.

“@kunleafod will represent you till I’m toothless Lagbara Olorun. You’re a good man. Thank you so much for loving us”.

Kunle Afod also reaffirmed his love for his wife. He commented,