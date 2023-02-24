Video: “Desmond Elliott is shaking”- Celebrities drum support for Olumide Oworu as he declares interest in Lagos State House of Assembly

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Desmond Elliott has been in the seat of power for two terms and is considering running for a third time.

However, this time, he now has an opponent to contend with for his seat at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency.







Actor, Olumide Oworu is set to contend with his senior colleague, Desmond Elliott to represent Surulere Constituency at Lagos House of Assembly.

His junior colleague, Olumide Oworu has declared his interest to contest for his position. He shared a flyer and a lengthy post declaring his intention to run for Desmond Elliott’s position.

Olumide, who wants a change, in his official statement announcing his declaration, revealed his passion for youths and service to Nigerians.

“It is with a sense of honour and duty that I announce my candidacy for membership of The Lagos State House of Assembly – Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of The Labour Party. The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware than ever and are now striving to have our voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country. As someone with a passion for youth development, it is on this note that I tender myself in service to play my part in the actualization of an all inclusive government, where the young Nigerian intellectuals have a chance to make a change by being a part of the move for the creation of a new Nigeria. Thank you for your support. A new Nigeria is POssible.”

Interestingly, many celebrities seem to be on his side as they flooded his comment section hailing him.

Singer Falz wrote, “I did not see this coming, but I love the look of it.

Efe Irele wrote, “Desmond Elliott is shaking. Love to see it!

Mr Macaroni wrote, “Yesssss

Chinedu Ikedieze wrote, “The time is now. We moveeeee

Bukunmi Oluwashina wrote, “I’m very proud of you on this. We gather dey

Kunle Remi wrote, “Political things. Let’s get it

Jemima Osunde wrote, “I loveeeee sooooo much

One Stan Nze wrote, “It’s higher time. Let’s go