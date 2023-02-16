Video: “Dem dey knack nothing u fit tell me” – Reactions as Portable’s manager mark one year of working with him – [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Dem dey knack nothing u fit tell me" – Reactions as Portable's manager mark one year of working with him

  • The viral clip she shared captured a fun moment of the duo with Portable ranting in Yoruba language.
  • Mixed reactions however trailed the post while some complimented her for being a good manager, others suspected that something fishy must be going on between the two of them.


Stelliza Adesiyan, the manager of singer Portable Omolalomi has spurred mixed reactions after she took to social media to mark one year of working with the Zazuu Zeh hitmaker.

Taking to her Instagram page, the lady shared a photo and video of herself and Portable in what appeared like matching outfits.

The clip she shared captured a fun moment of the duo with Portable ranting in Yoruba language.

Captioning the post, Stelliza prayed for Portable to attain greater heights.

In her words:

“My gee 🙌🙌🙌💃💃💃one year with you has been awesome 👏 thanks always baami ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️wonderful boss 🥰you no go fall ogami 🙏🙏anybody wey pray for your downfall lo ma fall 🙏🙏🙏”

Mixed reactions however trailed the post while some complimented her for being a good manager, others suspected that something fishy must be going on between the two of them.*

Hmmm something dey sup so nah why that …….

Loke loke insha Allahu

Manager werey olorin😂❤️

Love

Smile

Bizzaa bizaaa!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥





Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

