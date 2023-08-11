Video: Deby Oscar raises alarm as her sister’s abusive former husband is set to get married for 3rd time

Deby Oscar, a popular actress, has expressed concern about her sister’s abusive ex-husband, who is set to marry for the third time to another woman.

Deby Oscar took to social media to publish a pre-wedding photo of the accused abusive guy and his soon-to-be wife, saying she hopes he doesn’t treat his new bride the same way he treated her sister.

She said that she had decided to alert the new lady about the impending marriage in order to forewarn her about the type of man he is.

The actress requested that everyone who knew the lady warn her not to proceed with the marriage.

She wrote:

“I’m the woman that will speak ohh. I will talk!

We let abusive men get away with it and someone else’s child will suffer it!

Because if the first wife had summoned the courage to warn my sister and make her presence known she would NEVER have married him.

Since the men are not doing it. It’s our duty to warn our fellow women. Let them make an informed choice.

A lot of times (like my sisters case) they fill your head with lies and and by the time you find out the truth you feel stuck!

Please as I said if you know her, let her be aware. Once can be a mistake. But twice??”