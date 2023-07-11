Video: “Death took something very dear from me”- Uche Ogbodo mourns

It’s a difficult time for Uche Ogbodo, a pregnant Nollywood actress, as she mourns the loss of her best friend.

The soon-to-be mother of three posted old pictures of herself as she thought back on the times she spent with her deceased best friend.

Uche Ogbodo revealed that the photos brought back memories of her friend because it was the last event they attended together before her untimely death.

The grieving Bobby Marris wife expressed her sorrow over the passing of her BFF, who was very important to her.

“Nah me be this oooo. Death took something very very Dear to me from Me. My bestest friend in this whole wide world. I still cry and miss Her so much. This picture just brought back memories to me. This was the last event we attended together before you left me Jenny.

Keep Resting in Peace”.

“Mama Ejima”- Reactions as Uche Ogbodo shares her ultrasound result

As Uche Ogbodo, a pregnant Nollywood actress, releases the results of her ultrasound, prayers are flooding in for her.

The actress, who made her third pregnancy announcement in April, said she is praying for twins.

According to Uche, there is nothing that God cannot accomplish.

“Mama Ejima. What God can not do..m.. somebody completes the caption.

Fiiiiii fiiiiii imagination wan kill me”.

Taking to her comment section, many of her fans prayed for her heart’s desire to become a reality.

One Miriam Ekpo wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist!! May God’s protection be upon you always

One John Chioma wrote, “Oh I love o….chai…oh glorious, you will deliver safely…. mummy alive, babies alive…I tap into this testimony

One Nkechi wrote, “Indeed what God cannot do doesn’t exist…fire altar

One Uzogold collection wrote, “Wow Ucheee you are blessed

One Charity Chinyere wrote, “Fi-Fi….. imagination may God grant your heart desires amen