Video: “Dearest wife”- RMD celebrates comedian, Ali Baba’s wife, Mary Akpobome on her birthday

Mary Akpobome, the wife of the award-winning comedian Ali Baba, celebrated her birthday today, and actor Mofe Damijo (RMD) declared his love for her.

To commemorate her new age, Mary posted a photo of herself in a pool, thanking God.

Mary Akpobome stated in her caption that she is giving all the glory back to God, without Whom she is powerless and incapable of doing anything.

“It’s My birthday & I’m here to return all the Glory to God without Whom I am nothing & can do nothing. Thank you Father, Son & Holy Spirit. Amen!!”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Mofe Damijo, Hilda Dokubo, Betty Irabor, Helen Paul, Allwell Ademola, and more celebrated her.

Mofe Damijo’s birthday message caught the attention of many as he declared his love for her.

Describing her as wife dearest, Mofe Damijo professes his love. He wrote, “Happy birthday wife dearest. Love you laaninng time. Where the party at?

Hilda Dokubo wrote, “Happy birthday sis mummy Mary as we all fondly call you. God bless and prosper you in all that you do

Betty Irabor wrote, “My darling Mary…what can I say? You’re very much loved for your generosity and compassion. May God bless you as always. Happy birthday sweetheart

Helen Paul wrote, “Happy birthday ma

Allwell Ademola wrote, “Happy birthday ma

Susan Peters wrote, “Happy Birthday ma’am

Kris Asimonye wrote, “Happy birthday Mummy Mary”.