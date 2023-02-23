Video: “Deadbeat parents deserve no mercy” – Sandra Iheuwa seemingly throws shade

Sandra Iheuwa reacting to a viral report about a lady who called out her dad for abandoning her as a child but returned years later to eat her meal.

According to businesswoman, these deadbeat parents should be forgiven but kept far away from their children.







She stated this on her Instagram page while reacting to a viral report about a lady who called out her dad for abandoning her as a child but returned years later to eat her meal.

Sandra said that parents such as this usually returns years later feeling entitled and wouldn’t feel remorseful for what they did.

You may recall that Sandra Iheuwa shares a child with the popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin and business magnate, Steve Thompson.